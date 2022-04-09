Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Plexus posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $27,891,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 128,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.18.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.