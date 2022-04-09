Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to announce $10.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. MannKind posted sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $940.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

