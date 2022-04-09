Brokerages Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genprex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genprex by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GNPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 108,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.86.

Genprex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.