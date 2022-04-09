Brokerages Anticipate Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genenta Science.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTA. Maxim Group began coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ GNTA opened at $6.73 on Monday. Genenta Science has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

