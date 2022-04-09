Brokerages Anticipate Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genenta Science.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTA. Maxim Group began coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Genenta Science (Get Rating)
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.