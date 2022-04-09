Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to report $383.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.04 million and the highest is $475.40 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.