Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) will announce $420.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.21 million and the lowest is $420.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 442,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

