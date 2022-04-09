Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $418.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $252.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

AMRC opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

