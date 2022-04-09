British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

