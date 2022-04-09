BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have commented on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after buying an additional 1,889,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 963,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $8,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $6,474,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.