BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

