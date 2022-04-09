Brian A. Kenney Sells 21,520 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

