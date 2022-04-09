Brian A. Kenney Sells 21,520 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.
About GATX (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.