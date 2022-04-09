Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.63 ($101.79).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

FRA:BNR traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.06 ($76.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,179 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €74.03 and a 200-day moving average of €77.76. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

