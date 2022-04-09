Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.63 ($101.79).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

FRA:BNR traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.06 ($76.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,179 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €74.03 and a 200-day moving average of €77.76. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

