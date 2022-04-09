Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Sells £156,906.63 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($205,779.19).
Shares of BAR opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. Brand Architekts Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
