Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.24.
OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.07.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.
