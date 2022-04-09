Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.41 and traded as high as C$12.06. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 65,020 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$417.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.41.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

