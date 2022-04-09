Boeing’s (BA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $306.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Shares of BA opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $205.92.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

