BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 6,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

