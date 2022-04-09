BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.