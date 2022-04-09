bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLUE. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

BLUE opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

