Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.