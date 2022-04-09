Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 90.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

