Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of BE opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

