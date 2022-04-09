Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded Blend Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blend Labs (BLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.