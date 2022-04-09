BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.83

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 37,233 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
