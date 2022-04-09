BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.83

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 37,233 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 124,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

