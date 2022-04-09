BlackHat Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67,098.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $67,098.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.88 or 0.07557762 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.79 or 1.00043699 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

