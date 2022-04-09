Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 4.8% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $106.66 million and $488,133.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003886 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009550 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

