Bismuth Market Capitalization Reaches $2.17 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $809.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002809 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.