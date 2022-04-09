Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 13750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
