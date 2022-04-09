Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 13750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $137,437,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

