BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.08. 60,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 463,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.