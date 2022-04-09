Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.62. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

