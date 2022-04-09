Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

