BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,202,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,898. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.