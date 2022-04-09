BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.59 Million

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will post $50.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.47 million and the lowest is $47.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $268.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 37,202,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,898. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

