Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $484.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.68. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.