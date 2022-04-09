Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded down $16.48 on Friday, reaching $433.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.38 and a 200-day moving average of $454.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

