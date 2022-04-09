BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.28. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 17,832 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 96.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.