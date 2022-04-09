Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 5410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99. The stock has a market cap of C$30.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

