BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

BHP stock opened at GBX 3,001 ($39.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £151.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,647.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,279.39. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

