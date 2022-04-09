Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.80

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 18555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

BRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarVal Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,564,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

