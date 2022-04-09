Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.80

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 18555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berry by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Berry during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

