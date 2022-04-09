Berenberg Bank Lowers Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70).

LON:THRL opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £709.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

