Berenberg Bank Increases Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target to GBX 22

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 16.74 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.91. The firm has a market cap of £442.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

