Berenberg Bank Increases Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target to GBX 22

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 16.74 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.91. The firm has a market cap of £442.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
