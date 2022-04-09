Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Context Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 93,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,357. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

