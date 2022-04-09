Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

