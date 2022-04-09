Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Tops $879,443.63

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $879,443.63 and $23,021.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.