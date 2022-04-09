Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,290. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

