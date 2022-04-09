Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

