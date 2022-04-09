Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $39.99 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.