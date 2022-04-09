Barclays Trims Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Target Price to €7.30

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €8.00 ($8.79) to €7.30 ($8.02) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.80 ($10.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TKAGY opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

