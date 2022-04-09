Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £625.05 million and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.37. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.80 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

