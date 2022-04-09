Barclays Raises Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 87

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TUWOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

